Walmart Drone Delivery Service Will Bring Your Orders By Air

Macy Meyer, CNET Retail & FoodService November 23, 2021

America’s largest retailer is now doing deliveries by airWalmart will transport goods like cough medicine, thermometers and other health-related products via drone to Arkansas customers who live within a 1.15 mile radius from a base outside a store in Farmington, starting Monday. The service will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Walmart’s drone delivery option comes via a partnership with DroneUp, a startup out of Virginia that provides drone technology and services. According to Walmart, flight engineers will control and guide each delivery to ensure the order arrives safely.

The service will be expanded to additional Arkansas locations in Rogers and Bentonville in the coming months, and Walmart eventually plans to provide the service over longer distances. 

