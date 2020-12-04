Walmart Drops $35 Minimum For Its Members’ Online Orders

ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press Retail & FoodService December 4, 2020

NEW YORK — Shoppers on Walmart.com who pay a $98-a-year membership fee will get free shipping on orders of any size starting Friday.

Walmart announced the membership perk on Wednesday, doing away with a previous requirement that orders amount to at least $35 to qualify for free shipping.

The perk comes two months after Walmart launched its membership service called Walmart+, which it hopes will compete with Amazon‘s Prime membership program.

