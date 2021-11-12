Walmart Growing Presence in DFW Area With New Logistics Centers

Walmart is growing its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Benton, Arkansas-based retailer announced Nov. 9 plans to build two new high-tech facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support the retailer’s growing supply chain network — a 1,500,000 square-foot automated fulfillment center, set to open in 2023, and 730,000 square-foot automated grocery distribution center, set to open in 2024.

The two centers will be among Walmart’s largest automated fulfillment and distribution centers. The new Lancaster-based facilities will create approximately 1,000 full-time jobs across the region. 40 percent of the new jobs created will require STEM skills to support technical positions.

