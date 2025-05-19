Walmart Hit with $222 Million U.S. Verdict in Food Preservation Trade Secret Case

A jury in Arkansas federal court found that Walmart (WMT.N), opens new tab owes technology startup Zest Labs more than $222 million following a retrial on allegations that Walmart stole its trade secrets for reducing food waste, Zest said.

Zest said the jury awarded the company $72.7 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages, finding that Walmart had misused its trade secrets after Zest shared its technology for improving food preservation with the retail giant.

