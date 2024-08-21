Walmart is Ending DroneUp Deliveries in Three States

Jay Peters, The Verge Retail & FoodService August 21, 2024

Walmart is ending drone deliveries made with partner DroneUp in Phoenix, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Tampa, Florida, because the services in those cities weren’t sustainable, according to Axios. This is after Walmart and DroneUp announced in 2022 that they would be bringing drone delivery to those states as part of a broader expansion.

Right now, it costs about $30 to use a drone to deliver a package, but DroneUp wants to bring the cost down so that it’s less than $7, DroneUp CEO Tom Walker told Axios.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Verge

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Instacart Unveils a More Affordable Way to Shop Online With New Features that Help Consumers Save On Groceries

Instacart Retail & FoodService November 15, 2021

Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced a number of new features rolling out across the Instacart App that are designed to make online grocery shopping more affordable. From a Deals Tab and exclusive savings for Express members, to a new reduced cost and free delivery option and new Dollar Store Hub destination on the Instacart marketplace, the company is rolling out more ways for customers to save when shopping from their favorite retailers.