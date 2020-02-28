Walmart is Quietly Working on an Amazon Prime Competitor Called Walmart+

Jason Del Rey, Recode Retail & FoodService February 28, 2020

When Amazon launched a funky membership program called Amazon Prime in 2005, Walmart boasted larger profits than Amazon had revenue. Fifteen years later, though, Prime is the key reason for Amazon’s dominance over Walmart in online sales.

That pressure has pushed the traditional retailer to burn tens of billions of dollars to fight back while its executives have cycled through various stages of reaction to Prime’s ascent: denial, followed by meek competitionfollowed by a reversal that seemed to signal Walmart wanted to stick to a free, no-membership strategy.

But Recode has learned that over the past 18 months, the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer has explored creating its own paid membership program that would include perks that Amazon can’t replicate, in part to avoid a direct comparison to Prime. Amazon now accounts for nearly 40 percent of all online retail sales in the US, according to eMarketer, and Prime is a huge reason why. Walmart is a distant No. 2 with only a little more than 5 percent of the US e-commerce market.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Recode

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Hiring Hundreds More Truck Drivers

January 24, 2019 Ben Tobin, USA TODAY

In addition to the more than 1,400 truck drivers hired in 2018, Walmart stated that “hundreds more are slated to join the fleet.” Plus, starting in February, drivers will earn one cent extra per mile as well as additional pay for every arrival – adding up to roughly 89 cents per mile, or an average of $87,500 per year.

Retail & FoodService

Walmart’s New Workplace: Gold Stars, ‘Attitude Cards’ and Cheers

May 3, 2019 Matthew Boyle, Bloomberg

The nation’s biggest private employer is testing out a comprehensive new framework for how its stores operate, including changing some roles and responsibilities and emphasizing teamwork, accountability and skill improvement. The new model, dubbed “Great Workplace,” is already in place in about 75 locations, primarily its smaller Neighborhood Market grocery stores, and will expand to certain departments in more than 50 of its massive supercenter locations next month.