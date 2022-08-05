Walmart Launching “Mini-Retail Experience” For Travel

Walmart is embarking on a “mini-retail” journey with health and wellness hospitality company Getaway to add small general stores at select travel outposts across the country.

Why it matters: People are transitioning from spending on stuff to spending on experiences after two years of being cooped up amid the pandemic, Nathan Bomey reports for Axios Closer.

Driving the news: The world’s largest retailer said Thursday that it will open the first “General Store by Walmart” in August at Getaway Hill Country in Wimberley, Texas, located near Austin and San Antonio.

