Walmart Leverages Offline Data in its Latest Bid to Take on Amazon

Walmart fired a shot across the bow of its biggest rival, Amazon, while also taking a page straight out of its playbook on Friday.

The company’s ad tech arm, Walmart Media Group, introduced Advertising Partners, a new unit that includes third-party vendors Flywheel Digital, Kenshoo, Pacvue and Teikametrics. The move will potentially allow advertisers to tap into Walmart’s trove of consumer data to offer advertisers better targeting and measurement tools.

“Brands can tap into Walmart’s shopper footprint to get the right sponsored ad experience, to the right shopper at the right moment,” Lex Josephs, VP of sales and partnerships at Walmart Media Group, said in a blog post on the company’s website. “We have something unique to offer brands, the ability to maximize campaigns with rich data insights—based on both in-store and online data—at scale.”

