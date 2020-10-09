Walmart Makes Hancock County, Indiana Plans Official

HANCOCK COUNTY – The nation’s largest retailer has finalized plans to establish a massive facility in Hancock County. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) says it will invest $600 million to build a 2.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center south of McCordsville and create up to 1,000 jobs by the end of 2025.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the facility will be Walmart’s largest e-commerce fulfillment center in the country.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Director of Government Relations Kevin Thompson said Hancock County was an easy choice.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Inside Indiana Business