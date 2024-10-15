Walmart Names Chief Growth Officer to Drive New Business

Walmart Inc. expanded the role of a key executive and named him as chief growth officer for the US, a move to boost operations beyond stores.

Seth Dallaire will assume a newly created position after running Walmart’s non-retail businesses — including advertising, consumer data and membership units — as the company’s chief revenue officer since arriving in 2021. His responsibilities will now expand to the marketing, design and product teams, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg News. He’ll continue to lead the areas he was already overseeing.

Dallaire joined Walmart from Instacart Inc., where he served as the grocery-delivery company’s chief revenue officer and built out its advertising business.

