Walmart Partners With Shopify to Expand Online Marketplace Business

Walmart Inc (WMT.N) has partnered with Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) (SHOP.N), as the world’s biggest brick-and-mortar retailer ramps up its efforts to capture a bigger slice of the coronavirus-driven surge in online shopping.

U.S.- and TSX-listed shares of Shopify, which have doubled in value this year and briefly made the company the most valuable Canadian company in May, were up about 7% in morning trading on Monday.

Online sales at retailers, from cosmetics makers to pizza chains, have boomed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced customers to stay indoors.

