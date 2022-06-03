Walmart Selects Joliet, Illinois for High-Tech Next Generation Fulfillment Center

JOLIET, Ill.- Walmart announced plans to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers, one of which will be located in Joliet, Illinois – 45 miles southeast of Chicago. The new 1.1 million square-foot facility will be located at 3501 Brandon Road and is set to open summer 2022, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the Joliet region.

The fulfillment center will implement state-of-the-art automation technology that provides customers and Walmart+ members in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin with access to next- or two-day shipping on more items than ever before, setting an entirely new precedent for Walmart on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for associates.

“Our new next generation fulfillment center is a first-of-its-kind for Walmart that will transform the way we ship online orders to customers,” said David Guggina, senior vice president, automation, and innovation at Walmart. “Through our automated storage system and patent-pending five step process, we’ll not only provide increased comfort for associates but also double the storage capacity and double the number of customer orders we’re able to fulfill in a day.”

Walmart selected Joliet, one of the fastest growing cities in the Chicago metro region, due to its strategic access to transportation and logistics networks, its proximity to some of the nation’s largest metros and its attractive pipeline of talent.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this high-tech fulfillment center and more than 1,000 supply chain jobs to Joliet and the southwest suburbs of Chicago,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, supply chain e-commerce fulfillment at Walmart. “We continue to modernize our supply chain network and prepare for growth in our digital business, and this new facility will play an integral role in helping us serve even more customers and Walmart+ members with access to fast shipping on millions of items.”

Walmart associates are provided a path of opportunity beginning on their first day. Associates may participate in Walmart’s Live Better U program, where they can earn a college degree in business, technology, supply chain management or more without the burden of debt, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition and books. Other career advancing opportunities include Walmart Supply Chain Academies, which pay associates to learn through immersive teaching that combines technology, classroom training and ongoing coaching in role.

The fulfillment center is currently hiring full-time positions. Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off and stock purchase plan. Associates also have access to a tuition-paid college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide.

In Illinois we serve customers at 184 retail units and online through Walmart.com. We are proud to employ 59,234 associates in Illinois. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $60.7 billion with Illinois suppliers in fiscal year 2021 and supporting 385,464 supplier jobs. In fiscal year 2021, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $30.6 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Illinois.