Walmart Teams Up With Instacart To Rival Amazon’s Fast Grocery Delivery

This is a big deal! Walmart’s partnership with Instacart has been expanded, and the new partnership is in four markets across California and Oklahoma. It is another effort by Walmart to compete with Amazon’s Whole Foods division that now has same day and one-day Prime delivery.

By offering its own quick delivery option, Walmart will have a powerful competitive tool. Sam’s Club currently has a partnership with Instacart, and this announcement (first reported by CNBC on Tuesday, August 11, 2020) will strengthen the reach of the relationship and should help the entire Walmart operation fend off competition from Amazon.

Instacart already works with major grocery chains like Albertsons, Aldi, Costco, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Safeway, Shaw’s, Super Fresh, Target, and Wegmans as well as pharmacies like CVS. The company’s spokesman said: “Today, we welcome Walmart to the Instacart marketplace for the first time in the U.S. Instacart now delivers from Walmart locations in three California markets – Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego – as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma”. The new partnership brings thousands of items – from groceries, alcohol, pantry staples, home décor and improvement, personal care, electronics and more – from Walmart stores to customers’ doors in as fast as an hour. All at the everyday low prices Walmart is famous for.

