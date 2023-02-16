Walmart to Close Three U.S. Tech Hubs, Relocate Staff

Walmart Inc (WMT.N) will close three of its U.S. technology hubs, asking hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Nearly all technology employees across the company would be expected to work in their offices for at least two days a week, added Robert Munroe, Walmart’s director of global communications.

The big-box retailer would close offices that housed technology staff in Austin, Texas, in Carlsbad, California and in Portland, Oregon, Munroe said. The operations would move to hubs including one in San Bruno, California or the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, he said, citing a memo sent last week by Walmart’s global technology head, Suresh Kumar.

“We have decided, looking at our location strategy, that we will exit those three hubs,” he said, adding that the combined employment at the three offices was in the hundreds.

