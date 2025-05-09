Walmart Turns to AI to Fix Major Issue with its Produce Supply

Walmart is investing in AI technology to identify sustainability risks to its fresh produce supply.

The technology solution is a custom-built Cropin generative AI tool that “will provide granular, localized insights into crop health, pest outbreaks, and extreme weather risks,” as CSA reported.

The tool will also be able to track the impact of planet-warming pollution, water usage, and deforestation from produce suppliers to address the issues facing agriculture. Walmart is hopeful that this technology will help to address and mitigate climate risks that can impact the longevity of perishable commodities. Specifically, Walmart believes this will enhance the availability of fresh produce, reduce food waste, and provide better-quality produce.

