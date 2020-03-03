Walmart Will Combine its Store, Online Buying Teams, Company Memo Says

Walmart is combining its teams of buyers for Walmart.com and the company’s stores as the big-box retailer aims to turn e-commerce into a profitable business, according to a company memo sent Tuesday.

The restructuring of the buyer teams was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said that Walmart is combining the two groups to decrease conflicts over the pricing of products online and in-store.

“Our customers see one Walmart, and they expect the same low prices and seamless experience no matter how they choose to shop with us,” company spokesman Kevin Gardner said in an email. “Today we are making changes that put the customer at the center of how we buy and sell merchandise.”

