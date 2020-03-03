Walmart Will Combine its Store, Online Buying Teams, Company Memo Says

Melissa Repko, CNBC Retail & FoodService March 3, 2020

Walmart is combining its teams of buyers for Walmart.com and the company’s stores as the big-box retailer aims to turn e-commerce into a profitable business, according to a company memo sent Tuesday.

The restructuring of the buyer teams was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said that Walmart is combining the two groups to decrease conflicts over the pricing of products online and in-store.

“Our customers see one Walmart, and they expect the same low prices and seamless experience no matter how they choose to shop with us,” company spokesman Kevin Gardner said in an email. “Today we are making changes that put the customer at the center of how we buy and sell merchandise.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Names John Furner President & CEO of Walmart U.S.

October 11, 2019 Walmart

Walmart announced that John Furner will become the President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart U.S., following a successful five years for the business segment under Greg Foran. Furner will report directly to Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon, and the move will be effective November 1.