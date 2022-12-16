Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Texas with DroneUp

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–Santa’s sleigh may not be the only thing seen flying in the skies of Texas. Walmart’s drone delivery service is now available for select customers in the Dallas-area. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from 11 stores, making it easier than ever for customers to grab those last-minute gifts. No assistance from Rudolph needed.

This marks the first time customers in Texas can take advantage of Walmart’s drone delivery, following the retailer’s earlier announcement of plans to expand its DroneUp network to reach four million additional households across 6 states, including Texas. From last minute meal solutions to a package of Christmas cookies, Walmart has successfully executed thousands of same-day drone deliveries to date.

“Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that’s frankly really cool. Being on the forefront of that innovation at Walmart is something we’re proud of,” said Vik Gopalakrishnan, vice president, innovation & automation, Walmart U.S. “It may seem like a futuristic option, but it’s giving our customers what they’ve always wanted, and that’s time back to focus on what is most important to them.”

Here’s how it works:

Customers living within a mile of a participating store can place orders through www.droneupdelivery.com between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time. Drones can deliver more than 10,000 eligible Walmart items up to ten pounds, including fragile items like eggs, in as little as 30 minutes. There are no order minimums and the delivery fee is just $3.99. With use of promo code FreeDeliveryTX, customers using drone delivery for the first time will have the delivery fee waived. Once the items are packaged and loaded into the drone, the order is then delivered using a cable that gently lowers the package into the customer’s yard.

Drone delivery is now offered from these stores in Texas:

Neighborhood Market #2975

3959 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043

3959 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043 Walmart Supercenter #3224

555 W Interstate 30, Garland, TX 75043

555 W Interstate 30, Garland, TX 75043 Walmart Supercenter #1800

1801 Marketplace Dr, Garland, TX 75041

1801 Marketplace Dr, Garland, TX 75041 Walmart Supercenter #2973

115 West Fm 544, Murphy, TX 75094

115 West Fm 544, Murphy, TX 75094 Neighborhood Market #5657

3100 Custer Rd, Plano, TX 75075

3100 Custer Rd, Plano, TX 75075 Neighborhood Market #2974

1501 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX 75081

1501 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX 75081 Neighborhood Market #2976

915 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150

915 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150 Neighborhood Market #3015

2827 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75227

2827 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75227 Neighborhood Market #5021

2275 Gus Thomasson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228

2275 Gus Thomasson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228 Walmart Supercenter #3225

2501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088

2501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088 Walmart Supercenter #426

4691 State Highway 121, The Colony, TX 75056

To celebrate, Walmart and DroneUp joined Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy in Southern Dallas this morning to host a hands-on drone flight and delivery demo alongside simulated activities for Advanced via Individual Determination (AVID) students. Walmart presented the school with a donation of $5,000 and graphing calculators for the classroom.

“We are thankful to Walmart and DroneUp for investing in our scholars and providing an enlightening experience,” said Principal Letrice Portley. “This donation will absolutely put these students on the path to success, showcasing the powerful impact community-school partnerships have on the lives of our future leaders, thinkers and innovators.”

In partnership with DroneUp, Walmart will offer drone delivery in five other states in addition to Texas by the end of the year, including: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah and Virginia. In total, there will be 34 stores making drone delivery available in 23 cities nationwide by year end.

“Our mission is to set the gold standard for drone delivery and by partnering with Walmart, bring the incredible benefits that drones offer to local communities, organizations, and businesses,” said Tom Walker, CEO of DroneUp. “Our approach is unique; we practice safety above all else and incorporate state-of-the-art technology. Our strong relationship with the FAA has also been critical to our success as we build an infrastructure that supports growth and great career programs for operators now and in the future.”

DroneUp deliveries are powered by a team of certified pilots operating within FAA guidelines to safely manage flight operations. Deliveries will be made to the safest location of the customer’s home, such as in the front or backyard or driveway. Customers can check if drone delivery is available to their homes by visiting www.droneupdelivery.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

About Walmart in Texas

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Texas we serve customers at 593 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com. We are proud to employ 185,009 associates in Texas. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $76.6 billion with Texas suppliers in fiscal year 2021 and supporting 281,400 Texas supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In fiscal year 2021, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $129.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Texas. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com.

About DroneUp

DroneUp is an American technology company that combines airspace solutions, software applications, analytics platforms, and a trusted team of industry leaders to help companies operate at scale with drone innovation.

In 2021, DroneUp received a significant investment from the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc. DroneUp was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

For more information: https://www.droneup.com.