Walmart’s Grocery Business is Winning Over More Affluent Shoppers

Walmart is reeling in higher-income customers — including some who are new to the retailer — with its online grocery business, company executives told investors Tuesday at an event in New York.

As its online grocery business grows, the company is seeing pricier items like choice cuts of meat and organic fruits and vegetables in customers’ virtual baskets, said John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S.

He said the convenience of the service “aligns well with someone who is time-starved and has higher income levels.”

