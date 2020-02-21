Walmart’s Grocery Business is Winning Over More Affluent Shoppers

Melissa Repko, CNBC Retail & FoodService February 21, 2020

Walmart is reeling in higher-income customers — including some who are new to the retailer — with its online grocery business, company executives told investors Tuesday at an event in New York.

As its online grocery business grows, the company is seeing pricier items like choice cuts of meat and organic fruits and vegetables in customers’ virtual baskets, said John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S.

He said the convenience of the service “aligns well with someone who is time-starved and has higher income levels.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

RLS Offers Walmart Suppliers Personalized Logistics Solutions

March 13, 2019 RLS Logistics

If you’re a Walmart Supplier, you certainly understand the effect of the company’s On Time In Full (OTIF) policy and the impact it can have on your supplier ratings and your company’s bottom line. Finding a third-party logistics (3PL) provider who is both consistent and reliable is critical for successfully navigating these requirements.

Retail & FoodService

Walmart’s New Workplace: Gold Stars, ‘Attitude Cards’ and Cheers

May 3, 2019 Matthew Boyle, Bloomberg

The nation’s biggest private employer is testing out a comprehensive new framework for how its stores operate, including changing some roles and responsibilities and emphasizing teamwork, accountability and skill improvement. The new model, dubbed “Great Workplace,” is already in place in about 75 locations, primarily its smaller Neighborhood Market grocery stores, and will expand to certain departments in more than 50 of its massive supercenter locations next month.