Walmart’s Latest Acquisition is a Shopping Mall in Pennsylvania

Walmart is now a mall owner.

The big-box retailer confirmed that it bought Monroeville Mall, which is roughly 12 miles east of Pittsburgh.

In a statement, Walmart said it “is very interested in being part of any future redevelopment of this site.” It declined to share specific plans for the future of the mall.

CBL Properties sold the mall in a $34 million all-cash deal, according to a news release from the Tennessee-based mall owner in late January. The company did not name the buyer at the time.

