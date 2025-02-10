Walmart’s Latest Acquisition is a Shopping Mall in Pennsylvania

Melissa Repko, CNBC Retail & FoodService February 10, 2025

Walmart is now a mall owner.

The big-box retailer confirmed that it bought Monroeville Mall, which is roughly 12 miles east of Pittsburgh.

In a statement, Walmart said it “is very interested in being part of any future redevelopment of this site.” It declined to share specific plans for the future of the mall.

CBL Properties sold the mall in a $34 million all-cash deal, according to a news release from the Tennessee-based mall owner in late January. The company did not name the buyer at the time.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

iTradeNetwork Launches New Advanced Shipping Notification Compliance Solution for Walmart Supplier Quality Excellence Program

iTradeNetwork Retail & FoodService February 17, 2021

iTradeNetwork, the global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, has implemented a Walmart-compliant ASN on their platform. This solution allows perishables suppliers to seamlessly adhere to Walmart’s new SQEP protocols, which are updated by the nation’s largest retailer from time-to-time.