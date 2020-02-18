Warren Buffett Buys $ 500M Stake in Kroger

Alexander Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer Retail & FoodService February 18, 2020

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has acquired a 2.3% stake in Cincinnati-based Kroger, government disclosures say.

Word of the legendary investor’s $500 million purchase in the nation’s second-largest grocer sent the company’s stock soaring in after-market trading late Friday. The New York Stock Exchange is closed for Presidents’ Day, but Kroger shares are up nearly 6% to $29.88 in extended-hours trading.

With a net worth of more than $80 billion, Buffett is listed as the world’s third-wealthiest man behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, according to Forbes. Buffett’s conservative buy-and-hold investing style is credited for popularizing value investing.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cincinnati Enquirer

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Kroger Promotes New Leaders to the Central and Dillons Divisions

January 23, 2020 Kroger

The Kroger Co. announced the retirement of Pam Matthews, president of the Central division, and promotions of Colleen Juergensen—currently president of the Dillons division—to president of the Central division and Steve Dreher—currently vice president of the Dillons division—to president of the Dillons division.