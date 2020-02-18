Warren Buffett Buys $ 500M Stake in Kroger

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has acquired a 2.3% stake in Cincinnati-based Kroger, government disclosures say.

Word of the legendary investor’s $500 million purchase in the nation’s second-largest grocer sent the company’s stock soaring in after-market trading late Friday. The New York Stock Exchange is closed for Presidents’ Day, but Kroger shares are up nearly 6% to $29.88 in extended-hours trading.

With a net worth of more than $80 billion, Buffett is listed as the world’s third-wealthiest man behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, according to Forbes. Buffett’s conservative buy-and-hold investing style is credited for popularizing value investing.

