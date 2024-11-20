Weee!, the Leading U.S. Asian Grocery Retailer, Partners with Topsort to Enhance Retail Media Capabilities

Weee! transitions from an in-house advertising solution to Topsort’s scalable, self-service retail media infrastructure

San Francisco, CA – Topsort, an artificial intelligence and auction-based retail media infrastructure company, is excited to announce its partnership with Weee!, America’s largest online Asian supermarket, to elevate its retail media infrastructure. Weee! delivers a wide variety of fresh produce, pantry staples, snacks, and specialty items directly to customers, focusing on items that are often hard to find in mainstream supermarkets. Since its founding in 2015, Weee! has become a leader in providing culturally specific foods, working with numerous brands and delivering to thousands of customers annually.

As Weee! continues to grow in the competitive online grocery market, they recognized the need for a retail media platform that could scale with their expansion, provide transparency for their sellers, and enhance the overall customer experience. By partnering with Topsort, Weee! has introduced a comprehensive retail media platform designed to support seller success while simultaneously increasing revenue.

Previously, Weee! relied on an in-house advertising solution, but sought a more scalable and efficient platform to meet their growing needs. Topsort’s low-code retail media dashboards, combined with AI-driven APIs, provide Weee! with the flexibility to implement a seamless, self-service retail media system. This platform empowers sellers to manage their campaigns with autobidding and keyword targeting, effectively reaching a broader audience. The transition to a fully automated, auction-based model also enables brands to expand within Weee!’s marketplace.

“We were looking for a solution that would inspire our sellers to invest confidently in our platform. Topsort’s high standards, transparency, and powerful technology checked every box, delivering the trust and performance our sellers need.” – Lucas Buccianti Franco, Sr. Growth Manager, Weee!

With Topsort’s retail media platform, Weee! achieved a rapid, seamless integration, completing the transition in under a month. Topsort’s team played an active role in onboarding Weee!’s sellers, ensuring they quickly adapted to the new system. The launch was further bolstered by a highly successful A/B testing phase, which yielded an average 4.8x increase in ROAS for top campaigns and significantly boosted seller satisfaction.

“Topsort’s platform has seamlessly elevated how we deliver value to our brands. Their product was not only a breeze to implement but has already started creating impact. We’re just getting started, and the possibilities ahead are incredibly exciting!” – Lucas Buccianti Franco, Sr. Growth Manager, Weee!

Through this partnership, Weee!’s sellers can now run optimized campaigns with advanced tools that increase visibility, drive engagement, and deliver measurable results—all within an intuitive, user-friendly experience.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Weee! in their mission to bring culturally rich foods to more people across the U.S.,” said Regina Ye, CEO and Co-founder of Topsort. “Our scalable and customizable retail media platform will provide their sellers with the tools they need to thrive, while Weee! continues to focus on community and quality.”

This partnership marks a new chapter for Weee! as they empower their sellers with a state-of-the-art retail media platform that drives growth. With Topsort’s support, Weee! is poised to elevate their retail media strategy, open up a new revenue stream, empower sellers to enhance their advertising, and enrich the shopping experience for their community.

About Topsort

Topsort is the leading retail media infrastructure company, transforming retailers and marketplaces into top ad networks on par with industry giants. Through seamless integration, Topsort provides a comprehensive Bidless™ retail media tech stack featuring highly flexible API tools, an industry-leading privacy-safe clean room with robust online and in-store attribution, and a transparent ad network for streamlined media buying across multiple ad networks.

In just three years since launch, Topsort has raised $38 million in funding from investors like Pear Ventures, Quiet Capital, FJ Labs, and Upload Ventures. This capital fuels Topsort’s mission to lead the transition to cookie-less advertising. Topsort’s innovative solutions are trusted by global brands like Poshmark, Cencosud, Unilever, Coca-Cola, L’Oreal, General Mills, Falabella, Glovo (Delivery Hero), Atida, Phillips, and many more marketplaces, retailers, and advertisers. Book a demo with Topsort today.