Wegmans Announces Plans to Locate Distribution Campus in Hanover County, Creating 700 New Jobs

Richmond – Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Wegmans Food Markets, a grocery retailer with stores throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, will invest $175 million to establish a full-service, regional distribution operation in Hanover County. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 700 new jobs.

Located along Sliding Hill and Ashcake Roads in Ashland, Virginia, the new campus will allow the company to expand its distribution network on the East Coast and accommodate its growing retail footprint. The announcement follows a recent domestic marketing mission where the Governor met with Wegmans real estate and development officials at the company’s headquarters in Rochester, New York.

“It’s a significant win when a business decides to create 700 full-time, well-paid jobs, and we are proud that a company of Wegmans’ stature has chosen to establish its major new operation in Hanover County,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia is a world-class transportation and logistics hub, and the location of this campus will greatly enhance Wegmans’ fast-growing East Coast distribution network. I was grateful for the opportunity to meet with Wegmans officials to discuss ways we can strengthen our partnership, and I look forward to the company’s continued success in the Commonwealth.

Founded and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 101-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. The family company is recognized as an industry leader and innovator and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 22 consecutive years, ranking third in 2019.

“Wegmans’ decision to establish a new distribution campus in Hanover County is a strong testament to the Commonwealth’s prime East Coast location and advanced infrastructure,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “ Leading retailers and distributors from around the world continue to choose the greater Richmond region as their home base for supply chain operations, and we are proud to have Wegmans on Virginia’s corporate roster.”

“This site has the right combination of everything we were looking for in terms of proximity to our stores and workforce and is located in a Commonwealth that we have partnered with for many years,” said President and CEO Colleen Wegman. “Once it’s up and running, this facility will allow us to deliver products to our southern-most stores with increased speed and freshness and will help support our growth well into the future.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $2.35 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Hanover County with the project. Wegmans is also eligible to receive a Major Business Facilities Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“As Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, I would like to personally welcome Wegmans as a new corporate citizen of Hanover County,” said Chairman of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors Canova Peterson. “We are grateful for the significant investments that the company is making, both financially and in the expansion of quality job opportunities for our citizens. We look forward to our partnership for many years to come.”

“It is exciting to add Wegmans to the growing list of major corporations that see Hanover County as a destination of choice, due in large part to our cost of doing business, strategic location along the eastern seaboard, and expedited planning processes,” said Hanover County Director of Economic Development Linwood Thomas. “Wegmans will create hundreds of good-paying jobs well above our average prevailing wage, and at full buildout, will be one of our largest taxpayers.”

“Economic development is a true team sport and I applaud all of the partners involved in this monumental project to bring more than 700 jobs to the region,” said Chair of the Greater Richmond Partnership Leslie Haley. “Our region is ideally situated for distribution projects like this one targeting the East Coast, and we are thrilled to add Wegmans to the list of major employers in the region.”

“Hanover County’s pro-business environment continues to shine with Wegmans’ investment and expansion of its operations into our community,” said Senator Ryan McDougle. “I am excited to welcome a new community partner and look forward to the economic opportunities their investment will bring Hanover.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Wegmans to Hanover County, and I am proud of the fact that Wegmans recognizes that Virginia and Hanover County is a great place to do business,” said Delegate Hyland “Buddy” Fowler. “The economic impact, including the hundreds of good-paying jobs, will provide a substantial boost for Hanover and its citizens.”