Wegmans Storms Manhattan with Expanded Grocery Delivery from Brooklyn

Brooklyn, N.Y. – Four months after opening in Brooklyn, Wegmans Food Markets is now offering grocery delivery to Manhattan residents with the help of delivery provider, Instacart.

“Expanding delivery into Manhattan has been on our radar since opening our Brooklyn store,” said Erica Tickle, director of e-Commerce for Wegmans. “We’ve heard from customers this would make life easier for them, and with major investments in e-commerce like our new website and app, the timing couldn’t be better to make ordering favorite Wegmans brand products and fresh foods available for delivery to Manhattan.”

New York City Customers can visit Wegmans.com or the Wegmans app to confirm they are within the delivery area and start shopping for all their favorite products. With the expanded radius, delivery is now available to all Manhattan zip codes. To accommodate the longer drive times, delivery to Manhattan addresses often requires longer delivery windows, ranging between two and five hours.

“In partnership with Instacart, we’ve seen tremendous growth and success with our online grocery shopping and delivery services,” Tickle explained. “It represents a growing percentage of our sales, and with larger delivery radiuses, we’re able to reach more customers in New York, and other markets where traffic and transportation prohibit customers from coming to us.”

Customers can also shop Wegmans online at Instacart.wegmans.com or the Instacart app.

“By expanding our partnership to enable delivery from the Wegmans Brooklyn location into Manhattan, we’re giving New Yorkers a convenient, new way to get the groceries and household essentials they need from the grocer they love,” said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “The Brooklyn store opening was a big moment for New Yorkers, especially to those who have been shopping at Wegmans outside of the city for generations. At Instacart, we’re proud to offer busy people and families a new way to get their Wegmans store favorites, delivered directly to their door across New York City.”

Wegmans delivery starts at just $3.99 – or free for Instacart Express Members – on orders of $35 or more. For delivery, Wegmans adds a price increase to items ordered to cover the cost of Instacart shopping services.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 101-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 22 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2019. The company was also ranked #1 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2019 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® study.