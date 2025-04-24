Wegmans to Open its First NYC Restaurant

If you’re a fan of Wegmans, the Rochester-based grocery chain with a location in Harrison, you’ll be happy to know that starting April 30, you can visit their first New York City restaurant.

Next Door, located at Astor Place, offers both a champagne bar and contemporary Japanese cuisine sourced from the grocer’s long-standing relationships with local farm partners and renowned global vendors.

The all-star team of chefs includes Oliver Lange, who spent years alongside David Bouley and Matsu Matsuoka, formerly of Aburi Hana, and John Emerson, senior vice president of Restaurant Foods at Wegmans who earned the rare distinction of a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador, designated by the Japanese government.

