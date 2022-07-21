Wegmans to remove Plastic Bags From all Maryland Stores

In an effort to curb packaging made from fossil fuels, Wegmans Food Markets said Thursday that it will stop providing single-use plastic bags in all of its Maryland stores.

The decision came after an announcement in April that it planned to remove plastic bags from all of its stores by the end of 2022.

In 2020, Wegmans had removed single-use plastic bags from its store in Columbia, Maryland, after Howard County’s plastic bag restrictions went into effect.

