Weis Markets Announces Promotion of Bob Gleeson to Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing

Sunbury, PA – Weis Markets announced the promotion of Bob Gleeson to Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing.

In this position, Mr. Gleeson will oversee the company’s fresh and center store merchandising, sales and procurement, marketing and advertising. He reports to Weis Markets’ Chief Operating Officer Kurt Schertle.

Mr. Gleeson joined Weis Markets in 2019 as Vice President of Fresh Merchandising. He began his career in the industry at Shoppers Food Warehouse in 1984 as a part-time grocery associate. During his 29-year career with Shoppers, which is based in Lanham, Maryland, and subsequently Supervalu, he worked in increasingly senior leadership positions, including vice president of center store, senior vice president of merchandising and division president.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.