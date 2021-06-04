Weis Markets Offers Free Virtual Cooking Programs For Children and Adults

SUNBURY, PA – Weis Markets today announced it will offer free virtual cooking classes for preschool- and elementary-aged children and adults throughout the summer.

The thirty-minute classes, led by the Weis Markets’ team of Registered Dietitians, will cover one recipe per session. Registration closes 48 hours prior to the beginning of each session, and a detailed ingredient list will be provided so that participants can cook or bake along at home. June and July program topics include:

· Elementary Kids Cooking Class

· Elementary Kids Baking Class

· Preschool Kids Cooking Class

· Cook Dinner with a Dietitian

· Cook Brunch with a Dietitian

· Healthy Snacks Cooking Class

· Bread Making Cooking Class

· Nutrition Workshops on Various Topics Including: Intuitive Eating, Gluten-Free Eating, Dairy, Macronutrients, Sports Nutrition, and Diabetes Management

“While many kids are home enjoying summer vacation, we’re thrilled to continue offering programs that get them more comfortable with cooking and nutritious eating. These hands-on experiences are designed to help children experience new ingredients, textures and flavors in a fun and engaging setting,” said Kimberly Asman, Weis Markets In-Store Dietitian. “Additionally, our virtual nutrition workshops for adults offer helpful guidance for preparing nutritious meals that help participants meet various dietary requirements and personal goals.”

To register for upcoming classes, visit Facebook.com/weismarkets/events.

In addition to camps, tune in on Instagram and Facebook to view recipe tutorials from the Weis Dietitians at Instagram.com/weismarkets/ and Facebook.com/weismarkets.

For more information about Weis Markets’ Lifestyle Initiatives, please visit WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.