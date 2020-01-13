Wellnut Farms Has New Bulk Offerings

Maxwell, CA: Wellnut Farms now offers industrial clients and food service providers the option of bulk quantities of our three flavors of walnut butter; Original, Salted Caramel, and the sofi award-winning Maple. Pails are available in 40lbs, 28lbs, and 8lbs.

About Wellnut Farms

Fifty years ago, our grandparents planted their ﬁrst walnut trees in sunny, bountiful northern California. Five decades later, we are still passionate about all things walnuts. Walnuts are nutritious; containing ample vitamins and minerals. But unlike other nuts, walnuts are also a good source of plant-based ALA omega-3 fatty acids, which have a variety of health-supporting beneﬁts. Located in Maxwell, CA, our company is committed to providing the absolute best quality products while doing everything possible to treat our earth with care. Sustainable farming practices are paramount to our operation with focus on soil health, minimal water use, decreased pollution, employee wellbeing, and environmentally friendly. More information can be found at wellnutfarms.com.