Wendy’s Beef Patties Now Available in Grocery Stores in Select Markets

Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY Retail & FoodService May 8, 2025

Wendy’s fans in some markets across the country can now make their favorite burger at home.

The fast food chain confirmed to USA TODAY … that their square patties are available in select grocery stores in two markets.

“Wendy’s is pursuing opportunities to bring our fresh, famous food to customers in new and exciting ways,” a Wendy’s spokesperson said in an emailed statement to USA TODAY on May 5. “Currently, Wendy’s fans in Columbus, Ohio and Denver, Colorado can pick up square patties at their local King Soopers or Kroger.”

To read more, please visit USA TODAY.

Related Articles

Dairy

Brevel Launches Commercial Plant for Microalgae Protein Supply

Brevel Dairy, Meat & Poultry June 4, 2024

From the new facility, Brevel can provide a fresh source of protein extracted from the uniquely grown microalgae belonging to the chlorella family. The resulting ingredient is highly nutritious possessing the full amino-acid profile and highly cost-effective. It has a neutral flavor and color and leaves a negligible environmental footprint. The company expects the new facility to start rolling its first products by the first quarter of 2025.