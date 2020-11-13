Wendy’s Teases the Idea of a Drive-Thru-Only Model

Wendy’s is the latest company to push a “drive-thru-only” narrative, joining a growing list of fast food chains either committing to or thinking about adopting the model as consumers sharply shift their ordering habits.

During the company’s Q3 earnings call Wednesday, CEO Todd Penegor said, “We have a new appetite to look at a drive-thru-only restaurant and we’ve got some prototypes that are going out in place to continue to test and learn on that front.”

If Wendy’s does develop such a model, it would add to its diverse real estate roster of traditional freestanding restaurants, with 65-plus seats, to its Smart 2.0 design, with 30 seats, as well as some models in between.

