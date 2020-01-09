What Happened When Walmart Realized ‘Good Enough’ Wasn’t

Maria Halkias, Dallas Morning News Retail & FoodService January 9, 2020

Walmart has earned much praise under CEO Doug McMillon the past couple of years for learning how to compete in the age of Amazon, but it wasn’t that long ago that the retailer was dangerously content being the world’s largest retailer.

Walmart veteran JP Suarez, in an onstage interview Tuesday morning with Dallas retail real estate mogul Herb Weitzman, recounted how the prevailing view was that its stores and groceries were “good enough.”

Walmart thought its low prices and big supercenters were “great” and everything else — including strawberries that had to be eaten that day, employees with little training and the process for in-store pick up of online orders — was “good enough,” he said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dallas Morning News

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Expands Its Grocery Delivery Service Providers

January 21, 2019 Walmart

Point Pickup, Skipcart, AxleHire and Roadie will help power Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery in metro areas across four states with further expansion planned in the coming weeks. Today, Walmart Grocery Delivery is available in more than 800 stores with another 800 being adding this year.