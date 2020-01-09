What Happened When Walmart Realized ‘Good Enough’ Wasn’t

Walmart has earned much praise under CEO Doug McMillon the past couple of years for learning how to compete in the age of Amazon, but it wasn’t that long ago that the retailer was dangerously content being the world’s largest retailer.

Walmart veteran JP Suarez, in an onstage interview Tuesday morning with Dallas retail real estate mogul Herb Weitzman, recounted how the prevailing view was that its stores and groceries were “good enough.”

Walmart thought its low prices and big supercenters were “great” and everything else — including strawberries that had to be eaten that day, employees with little training and the process for in-store pick up of online orders — was “good enough,” he said.

