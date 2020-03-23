What Value-Added Really Means for Fresh Categories

More households today are buying valued-added fresh foods. According to Power of Produce 2020, 94% of U.S. households have bought at least some value-added produce, meaning produce that is cut, halved or pre-washed. Value-added produce represents 23.1% of total produce sales when including value-added lettuce. But produce isn’t the only fresh category seeing an increase in value-added sales. The Power of Meat 2020 finds 23% of households frequently purchase value-added meat, meaning pre-marinated, cut or seasoned. This portion has more than doubled since 2016.

Value-Added Shopper Demographics

For both meat and produce, value-added shoppers tend to be younger, live in urban areas and have a higher number of weekly trips and spend on groceries. Produce value-added shoppers also tend to purchase organic produce. Interestingly, shoppers who frequently prepare plant-based meat alternatives also frequently purchase value-added meat.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI