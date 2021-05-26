Whole Foods Market Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Supplier Awards

AUSTIN, Texas – Whole Foods Market recognized 42 local, regional and national suppliers in May as part of the company’s ninth-annual Supplier Awards.

Award recipients span all product categories and were selected by Whole Foods Market leaders, category experts and buyers who work closely with suppliers every day.

“It is Whole Foods Market’s honor to celebrate our suppliers who have demonstrated fantastic cooperation, resilience, creativity and commitment to quality, rising to excellence in a year unlike any other,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Whole Foods Market. “This year, we are proud to add the Regenerative Agriculture Commitment award to congratulate suppliers that are making strides to improve farming practices.”

Awards and recipients for 2020:

Supplier of the Year

Supplier of the Year is awarded to Whole Foods Market suppliers who rise to the top in overall excellence.

Global winners: Kvaroy Arctic (Perishables Supplier of the Year), FOODMatch (Culinary Supplier of the Year), Solely (Center Store Supplier of the Year)

Regional winners: Rainforest Distribution (Mid-Atlantic), NAPI (Navajo Agricultural Products Industry)/Navajo Pride Organics (Rocky Mountain), Spinster Sisters Co (Rocky Mountain), Nana Joes Granola (Northern California), Adams Ranch (Florida), Iggy’s Bread of the World (North Atlantic), Mill-King Market & Creamery (Southwest), Sacred Serve (Midwest), Big Spoon Roasters (South), Island Spring Organics (Pacific Northwest), IWON Organics (Southern Pacific), Bread Alone Bakery (Northeast), The Gluten Free Bakery (United Kingdom)

Special Recognition is awarded to suppliers that go above and beyond in helping Whole Foods Market grow and drive business as well as inspire and delight customers.

Global winners: Great Range Bison, Mastronardi Produce, Ltd., Diageo, Pact Apparel, Pastry Star, Kettle Cuisine, Agritalia

Awarded only to new global suppliers in 2020, Rookie of the Year is presented to new global suppliers who provide products to three or more Whole Foods Market regions with strong overall performance and execution.

Global winners: Milk Bar, Greenbar Distillery, Yonges Island Fish Company

Quality and Innovation

Suppliers that help us advance Whole Foods Market standards and take an actionable part in moving the industry forward are recognized with Raising the Bar for Quality awards. This year’s recipients have displayed innovative manufacturing or agricultural techniques.

Global winners: LaBelle Patrimoine Heritage Chickens, Alaska Glacier Seafoods, Sun Pacific, Bianco DiNapoli, New Yorker Bagels, MegaFood

The recognition of Outstanding Innovation is awarded to suppliers leading disruptive innovation, positioned boldly at the forefront of industry trends.

Global winner: Primal Kitchen

Supply Chain Support recognizes suppliers that find creative solutions to logistical challenges and prioritize Whole Foods Market’s customer demand.

Global winners: Rao’s, Applegate Farms, Emmi Roth

Purpose and Core Values

Environmental Stewardship is awarded to suppliers who have established environmentally conscious business methods and models, such as reducing carbon footprint and incorporating ecofriendly packaging.

Global winner: GoMacro

Brands aligned with Whole Foods Market’s core value to care for our communities receive the Purpose Driven Empowerment recognition.

Global winners: Bloomia, Subject to Change Wine Co., Tony’s Chocolonely

Suppliers that are awarded the Regenerative Agriculture Commitment award are committed to holistic farming and grazing management practices that improve soil, enhance biodiversity and increase carbon capture.

Global winners: Atkins Ranch, Alexandre Family Farms

Key suppliers who support and share Whole Foods Market business initiatives and win-win-win outcomes are awarded the Service and Partnership recognition.

Global winner: Taylor Farms

