Whole Foods Market Presents Winners for Company’s Tenth-Annual Supplier Awards

AUSTIN, Texas – Whole Foods Market announced 30 awards presented to suppliers in the Unites States, UK, and Canada as part of the company’s tenth-annual Supplier of the Year Awards for 2021. Awards recognize suppliers that exemplify the company’s mission and Core Values, and are presented in categories such as Outstanding Innovation, Environmental Stewardship, Purpose Driven Empowerment, and the company’s top category, Supplier of the Year.

“We’re incredibly proud to showcase the exceptional achievements of our suppliers who work so hard to serve our customers and support our mission,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Whole Foods Market. “Our suppliers are essential to our business. On this tenth anniversary of the awards program, we are particularly grateful for the partnership and dedication of this extraordinary group who continues to raise the industry bar for quality, innovation, and social responsibility.”

Whole Foods Market leaders, category experts and merchants select winners across all departments and product categories including Exclusive Brands, Produce, Specialty, Seafood, Meat, Grocery, Bakery, Prepared Foods and Whole Body. Additionally, each of Whole Foods Market’s 11 regions award their own Supplier of the Year, selected by Whole Foods Market’s dedicated team of Local Foragers.

“I was thrilled to see each of the regional winners for the 2021 Supplier of the Year Awards,” said Will Betts, Vice President of Local Merchandising at Whole Foods Market. “It was a year of great growth for the local program in our communities and stores, and it set the stage for some of the incredibly important work that our local program will be doing in 2022. Congratulations to our winners on this well-deserved recognition.”

In February, Whole Foods Market announced its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program, which will offer mentorship directly from Whole Foods Market experts, tailored education for small and emerging producers and the potential for financial support to promote business growth. Additionally, selected producers’ products will gain placement on the shelves of their home city’s Whole Foods Market stores, making them eligible for growth within the company and contenders for future Supplier of the Year Awards.

2021 award recipients include:

Supplier of the Year is the company’s most prestigious award given to suppliers who rise to the top in overall excellence.

Winners:

American Tuna

Willamette Valley Pie Company

Campos Borquez

Regional Winners:

The Backyard Food Company (North Atlantic)

Talea Beer Co. (Northeast)

Tsiona Foods (Mid-Atlantic)

Murphy’s Naturals (Southeast)

Every Body Eat (Midwest)

Calyan Wax Co (Southwest)

SpudLove Potato Chips (Pacific Northwest)

Barebottle Brewing Co. (Northern California)

Asha Pops (Southern Pacific)

Karaway (UK)

Ruby Jean’s Juicery (Rocky Mountain)

Rookie of the Year 2021 is awarded to new global suppliers who provide products to three or more Whole Foods Market regions with strong overall performance and execution.

Winners:

Mary Ruth’s

Willamette Valley Pie Company

Juneshine

The Organic Rancher

Raising the Bar for Quality is awarded to suppliers that help advance Whole Foods Market standards and take an actionable part in moving the industry. This year’s recipients have displayed innovative manufacturing or agricultural techniques.

Winners:

Organic Valley

Golden West Food Group

Driscoll’s

Outstanding Innovation is awarded to suppliers leading disruptive innovation, positioned boldly at the forefront of industry trends.

Winners:

Hoplark

Cypress Grove

Supply Chain Support is awarded to suppliers that find creative solutions to logistical challenges and prioritize Whole Foods Market’s customer demand.

Winners:

Koch Turkey Farm

John J. Jerue Truck Broker Inc.

Raw Seafoods

Environmental Stewardship is awarded to suppliers who have established environmentally conscious business methods and models, such as reducing carbon footprint and incorporating ecofriendly packaging.

Winners:

Serenity Kids

American Tuna

Purpose Driven Empowerment is awarded to brands aligned with Whole Foods Market’s Core Value to care for our communities.

Winners:

McBride Sisters

Alter Eco

Regenerative Agriculture Commitment is awarded to suppliers who are committed to holistic farming and grazing management practices that improve soil, enhance biodiversity and increase carbon capture.

Winner:

Campos Borquez

Service and Partnership is awarded to suppliers who support and share Whole Foods Market business initiatives and win-win-win outcomes.

Winner:

Keto Krisp

