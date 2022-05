A new Whole Foods Market is scheduled to open in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next month.

The store, which will cover more than 54,000 square feet, will open June 1 at 63 Madison Ave. — between 27th and 28th streets.

The new location’s product assortment features more than 1,000 local items from New York City and the surrounding area, according to the grocery chain.

