Why Are Restaurant Prices So High? And Why You Can’t Do Anything About Them

John Mariani, Forbes Retail & FoodService November 11, 2024

Before Covid hit the restaurant industry, if you spent $100 for a three-course meal including a beverage at a mid-level restaurant, it seemed an extravagance. Now, in 2024, you’d be lucky to find any that don’t cost that much and much more.

A 16-ounce strip steak that cost $50 five years ago you’d be lucky to find now for under $65—and it will only be 14 ounces. And the $15 Martini is now north of $20. What is going on?

Well, it’s not gouging: Restaurants considered a ten percent profit a reasonable rate of return when food costs were in the stratum of 25% to 35%. Now it’s tough for restaurants to keep them below 40%. That has to be passed along on a menu but only incrementally. No one’s going to pay double for a bowl of onion soup that used to cost $8.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Restaurants Outpacing Grocery Stores When it Comes to Inflation

Marketplace Retail & FoodService December 29, 2023

Tis the season for big, festive dinners, both at home and at restaurants. Of course, eating out has always cost more than cooking yourself, and the price gap between the two is growing. The latest Consumer Price Index shows that while the cost of food at home and away from home are increasing at a slower rate, inflation is higher at restaurants — clocking in at 5.3% — than it is at grocery stores — 1.7%.

Retail & FoodService

Ibotta’s Second Annual State of Spend Report Finds Majority of Consumers Sacrificing Brand Loyalty when Faced with Increased Costs

Ibotta Retail & FoodService October 9, 2024

According to the study, 72% of shoppers say the economy has directly impacted their grocery spending habits, with a majority trading down to lower-priced alternatives in the face of rising grocery costs. In turn, marketers are placing greater emphasis on customer acquisition and long-term brand building to differentiate as private label competition grows.