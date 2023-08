If it seems as if fast-food dining rooms are emptier than they used to be, it’s because they are.

Dine-in customers now represent less than 10% of all sales at McDonald’s restaurants compared to roughly 25% before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The shift was already underway before the pandemic with more fast-food customers opting for drive-thru, take-out or delivery.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KTLA