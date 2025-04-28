Wilks Development Partners with Chef Jenna Kinard on Culinary Concepts Inside Historic Fort Worth Public Market

Fort Worth’s Top Chef and her husband will introduce fine dining, a craft cocktail bar, and a market-style café inside the 15,000+ SF landmark this fall.



FORT WORTH, Texas — Wilks Development announced their partnership with one of Fort Worth’s top chefs, Jenna Kinard, her husband, Micah Kinard, and Kansas City restaurateur Christian Moscoso, to bring three food and beverage concepts, along with an artisanal market to the historic Fort Worth Public Market.

Kinard, celebrated for her Southern-influenced cuisine and past roles as executive chef at Max’s Wine Dive, Hotel Drover’s 97 West, and Jellico’s at the Westin Southlake, will bring a refined Texas flair to Madrone, an upscale dining destination featuring chef’s tasting menus and private dining experiences with a focus on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

Complementing the restaurant, Willow will serve as a sophisticated cocktail bar and lounge offering elevated craft beverages, a VIP experience, and a premium liquor locker program.

Rounding out the offerings is Public Market Café & Goods, a welcoming café and community hub featuring freshly baked treats, coffee, and locally made products. Paying tribute to the building’s origins, the Kinards also plan to grow hydroponic produce on-site—including microgreens, herbs, and tomatoes—while curating goods from regional farmers and makers.

“This partnership has been several years in the making—we’ve always known we wanted to collaborate with Jenna; we just needed the right space to match her vision and talent,” said Jess Green, Senior Vice President at Wilks Development. “The Kinard’s deep appreciation for the Public Market’s history and thoughtful approach to honoring its legacy made them the perfect fit. We can’t wait to see their concepts breathe new life into this iconic Fort Worth landmark.”

“It’s an incredible honor to partner with Wilks Development and steward such a beloved Fort Worth landmark, being part of its next chapter,” said Jenna Kinard. “This city has shaped me personally and professionally—and now, alongside my husband Micah, it continues to shape how we dream and create together. We see this not just as a culinary venture but as a calling—to bring people together through exceptional food, drinks, and hospitality while honoring the legacy of Fort Worth’s Public Market. The Public Market was once a vibrant home for countless local vendors and voices, each with a story to tell—and it brings us great joy to help carry that story forward. Above all, we are grateful to God for the opportunity and the chance to serve this community. We’re humbled and full of anticipation for what’s ahead.”

Renovation of the Public Market building and the adjacent active senior apartment community, The Harden, began in June 2023. The project is on track for completion in early fall 2025.

