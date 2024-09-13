Wills Group Selects SymphonyAI Connected Retail to Create Engaging, High-Quality Shopper Experience

Mid-Atlantic fuel and convenience retailer plans for long-term growth with end-to-end AI product portfolio

PALO ALTO, Calif. — SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS products, announced that U.S-based convenience store operator Wills Group is implementing a connected retail strategy using products from SymphonyAI to provide a more engaging, consistent shopper experience via focused space planning.

The Wills Group selected SymphonyAI’s web-based Shelf Planning to integrate into SymphonyAI’s broader Connected Retail Platform. Implementation will begin with Shelf Planning for Wills Group’s Dash In retail network, delivering optimized shelf management, improved customer engagement, and substantial business growth across their network of stores. SymphonyAI’s Connected Retail Platform is designed to scale with Wills Group’s expansion, adapting to shifting shopper behaviors, competitive dynamics, and market trends.

Through this partnership, Wills Group will offer a more personalized and efficient shopping experience to its customers. By aligning shelf placement with local customer preferences, stores can reduce out-of-stocks, minimize excess inventory, and ensure that customers find what they need quickly and easily. Key benefits of the SymphonyAI products include:

Data-Driven Product Placement: SymphonyAI uses near real-time data analytics to determine the most effective placement for each product, considering factors such as sales trends, seasonality, and customer preferences. This ensures high-demand items are always prominently displayed, driving increased sales.

Store-Specific Shelf Plans: The platform allows for the creation of store-specific shelf plans tailored to the unique needs of each store. Stores located in high-traffic urban areas can optimize for quick-turn items, while suburban locations can focus on a wider assortment of products.

As Wills Group incorporates additional integrated applications into the platform, it will unify data and insights, harness predictive and generative AI, streamline operations, enhance automation, and improve financial outcomes. This partnership will capitalize on SymphonyAI’s cutting-edge AI technology to elevate Wills Group’s retail operations throughout its retail network.

“Throughout the selection process, we have been impressed with SymphonyAI’s holistic connected retail strategy, which aligns with our strategic growth plans,” said Mark Samuels, EVP of Convenience Retailing for Wills Group. “As we become a more sophisticated retailer through data analytics, SymphonyAI has demonstrated deep knowledge of our convenience retail requirements and technical capability. Through a highly collaborative approach, we developed a rapport with the Symphony AI team and became comfortable with their technology and approach. We’re excited to take the next steps in the end-to-end retail journey.”

“Wills Group is taking bold steps to meet the needs of fuel and convenience shoppers with connected retail to provide engaging, varied in-store offerings including an increased mix of fresh and prepared foods,” said Manish Choudhary, president of the SymphonyAI retail-CPG division. “We are excited to partner with Wills Group to provide continuous learning AI that evolves with shopper needs, future-proofing their business for long-term success.”

About Wills Group, Inc.

Headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, Wills Group is Great Place to Work Certified™ and has nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash, and SMO Motor Fuels. A family-owned company since 1926 with expertise in convenience retailing, fuels marketing, and commercial real estate, Wills Group prides itself on keeping customers,’ employees,’ and communities’ Lives in Motion. For more information about Wills Group, visit willsgroup.com.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. A 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.