WinCo Foods Partners with EVgo to Open First EVgo Fast Charging Station at North Las Vegas Store

LOS ANGELES–EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), and WinCo Foods, a family of 138 employee-owned grocery stores, today announced the opening of the first EVgo public fast charging station for the grocery store chain in the State of Nevada. The new charging station, located at 6101 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, features 350kW and 100kW fast chargers, serving four stalls in total. This announcement builds on EVgo’s commitment to installing charging infrastructure in convenient locations for drivers.

“WinCo is happy to play our part in the reduction of carbon emissions in our operating areas,” said Noah Fleisher, corporate spokesperson at WinCo Foods. “We hope the charging station at our Las Vegas store becomes a destination for EV users and can help encourage others to make the change.”

WinCo joins the ranks of EVgo’s retail locations across the country, and EVgo will add fast charging stalls to WinCo Foods locations in California, Texas, Arizona, Washington, Oregon and Utah. Since the Las Vegas station opening, EVgo has added fast charging stations to two additional WinCo Food locations in California. By adding EVgo fast chargers to its properties, WinCo Foods pairs its renowned shopper experience with EVgo’s first-class customer service to extend hospitality from inside the store to the parking lot. EVgo’s current footprint in the Las Vegas market spans 18 locations.

“Las Vegas is a fast-growing market for electric vehicles, and we know that accelerating EV adoption there and across the country requires driver confidence in reliable and convenient public fast charging infrastructure,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. “WinCo and EVgo recognize that adding EVgo fast chargers to WinCo’s Las Vegas store is a win-win-win for all of us, including drivers and shoppers. We look forward to growing our footprint with WinCo Foods in key markets across the West.”

EVgo fast chargers are compatible with all fast-charge capable EVs on the market. Drivers can charge their EVs one of four ways on the network: EVgo app, EVgo program card, Autocharge+ or credit card. In addition, all drivers with an EVgo account can earn points toward a charging credit after every session through EVgo Rewards™.

For more information around the locations of EV chargers within the EVgo charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates. As the nation’s largest public fast charging network, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.