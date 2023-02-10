Winn-Dixie Celebrates Mardi Gras 2023 with Festivities Across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — In the spirit of Carnival season, Winn-Dixie is honoring its long-standing heritage in the Louisiana community by celebrating traditions locals know and love. With nearly 67 years of experience serving the state’s diverse communities, Winn-Dixie is committed to commemorating Louisiana’s rich history and time-honored traditions with delicious food, local celebrations and of course by taking part in the biggest celebration of the year, Mardi Gras.

Lynn Rushing, Regional Vice President for Winn-Dixie, said, “At Winn-Dixie, we are excited to join the Carnival revelry with our local communities again this year! We are incredibly proud of our deep-rooted history in Louisiana, and it is a privilege to honor the culture and community that has supported us since 1956. Winn-Dixie celebrates the diverse traditions and unique foods that make Louisiana truly special – this Carnival season and all year long.”

To help customers easily enjoy a Carnival season staple in a variety of ways, Winn-Dixie is offering freshly baked king cakes in 50 different flavors ranging from traditional cinnamon to varieties that include moist, decadent fillings like cream cheese, strawberry, chocolate and much more. In addition to delicious and unique king cakes, Winn-Dixie is also offering a variety of deli assortments that are perfect for celebrating Mardi Gras, including a variety of flavored wings, live or boiled crawfish and fresh miniature muffulettas.

The neighborhood grocer is committed to bringing the spirit of Mardi Gras to customers throughout the season by hosting several free events to celebrate. Customers can enjoy fun-filled revelry with local favorite foods and community festivities to celebrate while they shop at their neighborhood stores. Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, king cake sampling, product giveaways, family friendly games and more:

Friday, Feb. 10 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Zachary Winn-Dixie, located at 5005 Church St., Zachary, LA 70791

at the Zachary Winn-Dixie, located at 5005 Church St., Zachary, LA 70791 Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at theCovington Winn-Dixie, located at 2100 Collins Blvd., Suite 132, Covington, LA 70433

at theCovington Winn-Dixie, located at 2100 Collins Blvd., Suite 132, Covington, LA 70433 Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 – 11 a.m. at theAlgiers Winn-Dixie, located at 3008 Holiday Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131

at theAlgiers Winn-Dixie, located at 3008 Holiday Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131 Saturday, Feb. 18 from 12 – 3 p.m. at theMid-City Winn-Dixie, located at 401 N. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70119

On February 21, Mardi Gras day, Winn-Dixie will join the Krewe of Covington and Krewe of Argus in Metairie to celebrate with parade-goers. The community can enjoy the grocer’s signature throws including specialty beads, SE Grocers snack foods and Winn-Dixie swag items. In Metairie, neighbors are encouraged to look for the Winn-Dixie themed float. Local stores will remain open during normal business hours to serve customers as they celebrate.

With 28 stores in Louisiana and nearly 67 years of experience, Winn-Dixie remains steadfast in its goal to constantly improve the “makin’ groceries” experience for its customers. The grocer is committed to providing extensive selections of homegrown favorites and everyday brands locals love. Last year, Winn-Dixie launched its online shopping platform to save customers more time and money. The platform offers customers the same great promotions, savings and prices found in stores with the convenience of delivery in as little as two hours. For more information, including location availability, customers are encouraged to visit WinnDixie.com.

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.