Winn-Dixie Continues Investment in Louisiana With $30,000 Donation to Krewe of Red Beans and Four Newly Remodeled Stores

NEW ORLEANS–Winn-Dixie is proud to announce the donation of $30,000 to the Krewe of Red Beans in support of the organization’s leading initiative, Feed the Second Line, which provides relief to local musicians and artists who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was made possible thanks to the generous contributions of customers and associates who rounded up their grocery bill total or made a donation of their choice at Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores as part of the grocer’s Carnival season community donation program.

Winn-Dixie has served Louisiana customers for more than six and a half decades and remains steadfast in its commitment to lift up and support local organizations that reflect the diversity of the communities it serves and embody local traditions and native culture such as the Krewe of Red Beans and Feed the Second Line.

Joey Medina, Regional Vice President for Winn-Dixie, said, “We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with Krewe of Red Beans and proud to support the great work they do to shine light on Louisiana’s traditions and the people that bring them to life. Local musicians and artists are at the center of Louisiana’s rich heritage and we are honored to help provide essential support to our culture bearers when they need it the most. At Winn-Dixie, our Louisiana roots run deep and we remain committed to the people of this state – whether it’s lifting them up in times of great need or providing quality products to make groceries – we’re the neighbor they can always count on.”

With 28 stores in Louisiana and 65 years of service to the state’s diverse communities, Winn-Dixie strives to provide customers with unique and personalized shopping experiences with fresh concepts and extensive offerings. As part of its ongoing commitment to its Louisiana customers, Winn-Dixie unveiled four newly remodeled stores in Baton Rouge, Destrehan and Franklinton during the month of March:

Siegen Lane Winn-Dixie – 8601 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

– 8601 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Coursey Boulevard Winn-Dixie – 13002 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816

– 13002 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Destrehan Winn-Dixie – 12519 Airline Highway, Suite A, Destrehan, LA 70047

– 12519 Airline Highway, Suite A, Destrehan, LA 70047 Franklinton Winn-Dixie – 731 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA 70438

Each newly remodeled Louisiana store is designed to provide customers with an enriched shopping experience offering a wide selection of local products. Customers will notice enhancements throughout the new and improved stores, including updated farm-fresh produce departments, wide variety of easy lunch and dinner options, expanded natural and organic selections and extensive selections of homegrown favorites and everyday brands locals love.

The four newly remodeled stores mark 24 Louisiana renewal investments made in the last five years by Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers. Since July 28, 1956, Winn-Dixie has been deeply rooted in Louisiana communities and continues to invest in its local neighborhoods.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest conventional supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.