Winners for 27th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Announced

TORONTO – Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to reveal the winners of the 27th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards.

Twenty-seven companies took home the coveted Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award for products they introduced into the Canadian market in 2019. Among the winners were established and new retailers, suppliers, boutique, and family-owned businesses from across Canada.

RCC’s Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a prestigious annual competition of the best new grocery products. Becoming a Canadian Grand Prix Award winner is often a game changer for companies because of the extensive exposure to key retailers, buyers, and new consumers.

Four recipients also received Special Awards: Montpak Internationalwon the All-Canadian trophy for their Ready to Cook Veal, Walmart Canada for the second year in a row won the Overall Consumer Value award for Great Value Salt-Free Spice Blend Grinders, Green Valley Farms, a Division of Burnbrae Farms Ltd.won the Innovation and Originality award for Free Range Solar Power Eggs, and MorningStar Farms was recognized for Innovative Packaging for MorningStar Farms Veggie Burger.

“We’re seeing tremendous innovation in products that allow Canadians to easily create a wide range of meals at home that cater to new dietary needs with more plant based and gluten-free options” said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. “The assortment of food products demonstrates the trend towards cleaner, healthier ingredient lists, both with meat-based and plant-friendly foods.”

Chef and chief jury chair Marcus Von Albrecht oversaw the judging panel. From 112 products that scored at least 70% on quality and innovation, only 38 products received the prestigious recognition as Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award winners.

Multiple-category winners included: Metro Inc, Walmart Canada, Federated Cooperatives Limited, Rexall Pharmacy Group Limited, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys Inc and Smucker Foods of Canada.

To view the complete list of this year’s winners, visit: rccgrandprix.ca/winners.

Sponsors of this year’s Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards include: Reebee and The Food Professor Podcast.

About the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards:

Now in its 27th year, the Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards is an annual program that celebrates new products in food, non-food, and private label categories. The program provides the unique opportunity for entrants to showcase new products to a jury of industry experts and to be recognized by their peers.

The awards program is open to manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. To be eligible, a product must have been introduced to the market between January 1 and December 31, 2019. Products were judged on presentation and packaging, product attributes, innovation and originality, and overall value to the consumer.

List of 27th Anniversary Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award Winners by Category:

NATIONAL BRANDS

FOOD

Bakery Fresh (Par-Baked) Gluten Free Loaf

Fancy Pokket Corporation

Baking Needs & Dried Bakery Goodums TM Bake Mix

Goodums Food Inc.

Beverages Oasis Infusion

A. Lassonde Inc.

Condiments & Sauces Jif ® Dark Roast Creamy Peanut Butter

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp.

Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts Milk Chocolate Pistachios with Pink Himalayan Salt

Chocolat Lamontagne, Inc.

Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables) Olympic Organic Kids

Agropur

Deli Meats and Cheeses Bon Secret

Quality Cheese

Desserts (Fresh/Refrigerated or Frozen) Udderly Ridiculous Goat’s Milk Ice Cream

Udderly Ridiculous Inc.

Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees Giovanni Rana Refrigerated Filled Pastas

Rana Meal Solutions Canada Inc.

Fruits, Vegetables and Produce (Fresh, Refrigerated Or Frozen) MorningStar Farms Veggie Burger

MorningStar Farms

Meat, Egg & Seafood Fresh (Refrigerated or Frozen) Ready to Cook Veal

Montpak International

Snack (Savoury) GoGo Quinoa Puffs

GoGo Quinoa

Snack (Sweet) Planet Hemp Superfood Super-Seeds

Hempco Canada Superfoods Inc.

Baby Care Apple Sweet Potato Multigrain Cereal

Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.



NATIONAL BRANDS

NON-FOOD

General Merchandise Papyrus – Royal Butterfly

Carlton Cards

Household Products Hefty Ultra Strong Waste Bags

Reynolds Consumer Products

Health Care – OTC (Over the Counter) Nova Sea Atlantic Sea Cucumber

AKSO Marine Biotech Inc.

Personal Care Live Clean Natural Deodorant

Hain Celestial Canada

Pet Needs Nature’s Recipe Chewy Bites Treats

Smucker Foods of Canada



PRIVATE LABEL

FOOD

Bakery Fresh (par- baked) Irresistibles Roti Flat Breads

Metro Inc.



Beverages Compliments Mocktail

Sobeys Inc.



Condiments & Sauces Great Value Salt-Free Spice Blend Grinders

Walmart Canada



Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts Selection Premium Belgian Chocolate Cups

Metro Inc.



Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables) Irresistibles 2% Strawberry KJYR

Metro Inc.

Deli Meats and Cheeses Our Finest Manchego

Walmart Canada



Desserts (Fresh/Refrigerated or Frozen) Co-op Gold Cookie Cake

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees Sensations by Compliments Ultimate Dutch Apple Pie

Sobeys Inc.

Fruit, Vegetable & Produce (Fresh, Refrigerated or Frozen) Irresistibles Organics Frozen Fruit for Smoothie

Metro Inc.



Meat, Egg & Seafood (Fresh, Refrigerated or Frozen) 100% Canadian Angus Square Beef Burgers

Save-On-Foods



Shelf Stable Prepared Foods & Entrees Irresistibles Naturalia Gluten-Free Pasta

Metro Inc.



Snack (Savoury) Co-op Gold PURE Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Federated Co-operatives Limited



Snack (Sweet) Be Better Dark Chocolate Covered Whole Almonds Dusted with Real Raspberries

Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.



PRIVATE LABEL

NON -FOOD

Baby Care Personnelle Wipes with Saline Solution for Stuffy Noses

Metro Inc.



General Merchandise Paderno Pre-Seasoned Smooth Release Cast Iron Skillet

Canadian Tire Corporation



Personal Care Be Better Age Defying Overnight Mask

Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.



Pet Needs Western Family Functional Dog Treats

Save-On-Foods



Hair Care Equate Beauty Dry Shampoo

Walmart Canada



SPECIAL AWARDS

All Canadian Ready to Cook Veal

Montpak International



Overall Consumer Value Great Value Salt-Free Spice Blend

Walmart Canada



Innovation and Originality Free Range Solar Power Eggs

Green Valley Farms, a Division of Burnbrae Farms Ltd.



Innovative Packaging MorningStar Farms Veggie Burger

Morning Star Farms



About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada’s largest employer with 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $377 billion in 2019. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. RCC grocery members represent more than 95 percent of the market in Canada. They provide essential services and are an important source of employment in large and small communities across the country. They have strong private label programs and sell products in every food category.