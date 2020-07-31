Winners for 27th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Announced

TORONTO – Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to reveal the winners of the 27th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards.
Twenty-seven companies took home the coveted Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award for products they introduced into the Canadian market in 2019. Among the winners were established and new retailers, suppliers, boutique, and family-owned businesses from across Canada.
RCC’s Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a prestigious annual competition of the best new grocery products. Becoming a Canadian Grand Prix Award winner is often a game changer for companies because of the extensive exposure to key retailers, buyers, and new consumers.
Four recipients also received Special Awards: Montpak Internationalwon the All-Canadian trophy for their Ready to Cook Veal, Walmart Canada for the second year in a row won the Overall Consumer Value award for Great Value Salt-Free Spice Blend Grinders, Green Valley Farms, a Division of Burnbrae Farms Ltd.won the Innovation and Originality award for Free Range Solar Power Eggs, and MorningStar Farms was recognized for Innovative Packaging for MorningStar Farms Veggie Burger.
“We’re seeing tremendous innovation in products that allow Canadians to easily create a wide range of meals at home that cater to new dietary needs with more plant based and gluten-free options” said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. “The assortment of food products demonstrates the trend towards cleaner, healthier ingredient lists, both with meat-based and plant-friendly foods.”
Chef and chief jury chair Marcus Von Albrecht oversaw the judging panel. From 112 products that scored at least 70% on quality and innovation, only 38 products received the prestigious recognition as Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award winners.
Multiple-category winners included: Metro Inc, Walmart Canada, Federated Cooperatives Limited, Rexall Pharmacy Group Limited, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys Inc and Smucker Foods of Canada.
To view the complete list of this year’s winners, visit: rccgrandprix.ca/winners.
Sponsors of this year’s Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards include: Reebee and The Food Professor Podcast.
About the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards:
Now in its 27th year, the Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards is an annual program that celebrates new products in food, non-food, and private label categories. The program provides the unique opportunity for entrants to showcase new products to a jury of industry experts and to be recognized by their peers.
The awards program is open to manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. To be eligible, a product must have been introduced to the market between January 1 and December 31, 2019. Products were judged on presentation and packaging, product attributes, innovation and originality, and overall value to the consumer.
List of 27th Anniversary Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award Winners by Category:
NATIONAL BRANDS
FOOD
- Bakery Fresh (Par-Baked)
Fancy Pokket Corporation
- Baking Needs & Dried Bakery
Goodums Food Inc.
- Beverages
A. Lassonde Inc.
- Condiments & Sauces
Smucker Foods of Canada Corp.
- Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts
Chocolat Lamontagne, Inc.
- Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables)
Agropur
- Deli Meats and Cheeses
Quality Cheese
- Desserts (Fresh/Refrigerated or Frozen)
Udderly Ridiculous Inc.
- Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees
Rana Meal Solutions Canada Inc.
- Fruits, Vegetables and Produce (Fresh, Refrigerated Or Frozen)
MorningStar Farms
- Meat, Egg & Seafood Fresh (Refrigerated or Frozen)
Montpak International
- Snack (Savoury)
GoGo Quinoa
- Snack (Sweet)
Hempco Canada Superfoods Inc.
- Baby Care
Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.
NATIONAL BRANDS
NON-FOOD
- General Merchandise
Carlton Cards
- Household Products
Reynolds Consumer Products
- Health Care – OTC (Over the Counter)
AKSO Marine Biotech Inc.
- Personal Care
Hain Celestial Canada
- Pet Needs
Smucker Foods of Canada
PRIVATE LABEL
FOOD
- Bakery Fresh (par- baked)
Metro Inc.
- Beverages
Sobeys Inc.
- Condiments & Sauces
Walmart Canada
- Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts
Metro Inc.
- Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables)
Metro Inc.
- Deli Meats and Cheeses
Walmart Canada
- Desserts (Fresh/Refrigerated or Frozen)
Federated Co-operatives Limited
- Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees
Sobeys Inc.
- Fruit, Vegetable & Produce (Fresh, Refrigerated or Frozen)
Metro Inc.
- Meat, Egg & Seafood (Fresh, Refrigerated or Frozen)
Save-On-Foods
- Shelf Stable Prepared Foods & Entrees
Metro Inc.
- Snack (Savoury)
Federated Co-operatives Limited
- Snack (Sweet)
Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.
PRIVATE LABEL
NON -FOOD
- Baby Care
Metro Inc.
- General Merchandise
Canadian Tire Corporation
- Personal Care
Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.
- Pet Needs
Save-On-Foods
- Hair Care
Walmart Canada
SPECIAL AWARDS
- All Canadian
Montpak International
- Overall Consumer Value
Walmart Canada
- Innovation and Originality
Green Valley Farms, a Division of Burnbrae Farms Ltd.
- Innovative Packaging
Morning Star Farms
About Retail Council of Canada
Retail is Canada’s largest employer with 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $377 billion in 2019. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. RCC grocery members represent more than 95 percent of the market in Canada. They provide essential services and are an important source of employment in large and small communities across the country. They have strong private label programs and sell products in every food category.