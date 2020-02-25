Women Grocers of America Presents Jennifer Graff with Woman of the Year Award

San Diego, CA – Today, the Women Grocers of America (WGA) presented the Woman of the Year Award to Jennifer Graff of Columbiana Foods/Giant Eagle. Graff began her career in the grocery industry when she was 17 as a cashier and currently holds the position of Perishable Director.

“For thirty years, Jennifer has been a tremendous leader in the grocery industry, helping peers and many next generation leaders,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “Jennifer’s passion and dedication are evident in everything she does and she exemplifies what this award is all about.”

Graff began her career in the grocery industry 30 years ago as a cashier, eventually making her way to the deli department in 1991. In 1992, she moved to the bakery department and became an expert cake decorator alongside her twin sister Christina. Graff moved to the floral department in 1996 as manager. In 2013, she joined Columbiana Foods executive staff as Perishable Director of Deli, Prepared Foods, In-Store Starbucks, and Floral. In this role, she supervises merchandising, sales, reducing shrink, recruiting, training, and team leader development.

The Woman of the Year Award recipient exemplifies the true characteristics of a leader with passion for the independent grocery industry. Recipients are strategic thinkers, standout representatives within their company or organization, and have the perseverance to face almost any challenge presented to them.

