Women Grocers of America Presents Woman of the Year Award to Pam Coy

Las Vegas, NV – Women Grocers of America (WGA) presented the Woman of the Year award to Pam Coy, owner of Viking Village Foods in Baraboo and Reedsburg, Wis., during the 2021 NGA Show at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

“Pam’s leadership at Viking Village Foods has been exemplary for years and she truly represents what the WGA Woman of the Year award is all about. She has had a lifelong passion for the grocery business, starting with her father mentoring her at a young age about the industry,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “She learned from her family the importance of helping store associates learn and grow, a trait that has served her stores well over the years. Her employees have the same passion for the industry that she does, and this is a testament to her leadership.”

Woman of the Year Award recipients exemplify the true characteristics of a leader with passion for the independent grocery industry. Recipients are strategic thinkers, standout representatives within their company or organization, and have the perseverance to face almost any challenge presented to them.

“Pam’s ownership style keeps customers shopping at Viking Village Foods over larger competitors in the area by being actively involved in her community and providing premier customer service,” said Kristin Popp, WGA president. “She constantly innovates as well with ideas such as hiring a dietitian to provide advice to customers, assisting with their overall nutrition plans.”

The following are some of Coy’s career highlights: