Women-Owned Food Companies Featured at The Fresh Market Throughout The Month of March

GREENSBORO, NC – Women-owned and operated food companies will feel the love throughout the month of March at specialty grocer, The Fresh Market, in honor of Women’s History Month. The more than 100 products from women-owned companies will be highlighted throughout the store with signage, as well as in social media. All women will be celebrated on International Women’s Day, March 8th with free cupcakes for women guests.

This is the second year The Fresh Market is highlighting women suppliers. Last year, Bisousweet Confections, Live Love Pop, Me & The Bees Lemonade, Bixby & Co and Callie’s Biscuits were highlighted. They all have inspiring stories of following their passion and making a difference. Here are a few more products we are proud to carry that were created and lead by women:

Ethel’s Baking Co.: Ethel’s Baking Co. bakes deliciously decadent gluten-free dessert bars and cookies, and was founded in 2011 by Jill Bommarito, after making her now famous Pecan Dandy Bars for members of her family who could not eat gluten.

van Hoekelen Greenhouses, Inc.: Founded by Lori van Hoekelen in 1988, this family-run greenhouse is the largest bulb grower on the east coast as well as a member of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). They grow most of the spring potted bulb plants you can find at The Fresh Market including tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, spring cactus, Asiatic lilies and Easter lilies.

The Cookie Dough Café: Sisters Julie Schmid and Joan Pacetti perfected their gourmet edible cookie dough made without eggs and The Fresh Market was one of the first retailers in the country to help give them their start. Since appearing on Shark Tank, they were able to receive additional funding to expand, and continue to be a women entrepreneur success story.

Partake: When Denise Woodard’s daughter was diagnosed with severe food allergies, she founded Partake, a line of cookies and baking mixes that are gluten-free, vegan and allergy-friendly. As a Black female CEO and founder, Denise is also passionate about supporting Black and female entrepreneurs, as well as women and people of color in the food industry.

Hail Merry: Susan O’Brien turned her passion for plant-based, raw foods into a line of indulgent snacks that come in cups, bites and tarts like Chocolate Peanut Butter or Key Lime. Her products are non-gmo, gluten free, vegan and paleo friendly, as well as grain and dairy free. Find them in the refrigerated aisle at The Fresh Market.

Jeni’s Ice Cream: Jeni Britton Bauer founded Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in 2002. She only uses whole ingredients and dairy from grass-pastured cows, rather than synthetic flavorings and commodity ice cream mix, coupled with inspired flavors that help spark the artisan ice cream movement. Her first cookbook, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Home, is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller and won a James Beard Award in 2012. Her company is a certified B-Corp and has committed to zero waste in all of their shops.

“We are committed to offering the best of specialty foods at The Fresh Market, and it is really exciting to see the growth of products that are developed, launched and run by women,” says Maren Trocki, Director of Dairy and Frozen Merchandising at The Fresh Market. “All of these products were created out of their personal passions and missions, and it shows in meeting a unique need like clean ingredients or gluten-free, as well as delivering on taste.”

