Women’s Foodservice Forum Partners With Industry Executives to Launch New Legacy Series Virtual Leadership Workshops

DALLAS — The Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF), whose mission is to accelerate the advancement of women, has teamed up with partner company CEOs, presidents and senior leaders to give back to the food industry and help accelerate the career progress of others by sharing their expertise in WFF’s new Legacy Series virtual workshops. The Legacy Series brings C-Suite executives directly to emerging leaders and emerging executives to share personal insights and leadership strategies.

A series of four workshops throughout September will provide participants with unique access to the leadership insights from current and former executives from Yum! Brands who have had a direct impact on driving the organization’s growth and inclusive culture.

“As the Food Industry rises to meet unique challenges with innovation, resourcefulness and optimism, the opportunity to learn directly from some of our most influential leaders will be career-changing for participants and culture-changing for their organizations,” said WFF President & CEO, Therese Gearhart. “We are grateful to Yum! Brands for leading the launch of the Legacy Series.”

Learn with Leaders

Respected for its iconic global brands, inclusive company culture and outstanding business results, Yum! Brands executives will share their latest insights on effective leadership, investing in equity and inclusivity and navigating a global pandemic.

Retired Yum! Brands CEO Greg Creed reveals his leadership philosophy in two workshops: Smart, Heart and Courage (September 2, 10 a.m. to noon CT) and the Top Ten Leadership Lessons that enabled him to successfully drive business results (September 3, 10 a.m. to noon CT).



reveals his leadership philosophy in two workshops: Smart, Heart and Courage (September 2, 10 a.m. to noon CT) and the Top Ten Leadership Lessons that enabled him to successfully drive business results (September 3, 10 a.m. to noon CT). Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer James Fripp shares Yum! Brands’ approach to Inclusive Leadership and how diverse teams drive results. (September 23, 10 a.m. to noon CT).



shares Yum! Brands’ approach to Inclusive Leadership and how diverse teams drive results. (September 23, 10 a.m. to noon CT). In this moderated conversation on Leadership Lessons in a Crisis, Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs and Chief Transformation and People Officer Tracy Skeans share evolving, crisis-driven learnings, thoughts on the future of the industry and the strategic insights that have helped guide Yum! through unprecedented global challenges (September 22, 2-4 p.m. CT).

Register by session or series

Registration is open for the full Legacy Series and individual sessions. Registration for any workshop includes complimentary one-year WFF membership with access to WFF Connect, a new digital platform exclusively available to WFF members offering virtual content and events, leadership development and networking resources. Register today to learn with leaders.

ABOUT WOMEN’S FOODSERVICE FORUM

Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry’s thought leader on gender equity for over 35 years. WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create programs and work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.