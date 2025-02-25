Women’s Foodservice Forum Reveals its Class of 2025 Change Makers

DALLAS — Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF), the leading non-profit organization working toward developing and advancing women in the foodservice industry for more than 35 years, has announced its Change Makers Class of 2025. They are women representing the future of our foodservice industry by driving strong business results and exemplifying leadership skills. This year marks the seventh class of WFF Change Makers.

This coveted honor was launched in 2019 as part of WFF’s 30th anniversary. It celebrates the organization’s commitment to preparing women to seize new opportunities, and to helping apply research-informed insights to remove workplace barriers so women can reach their limitless potential. WFF salutes its more than 70 Partners from all segments of the foodservice industry that support the organization’s mission and making the foodservice industry the employer of choice for the most talented women and men.

“This industry, perhaps more than any other, knows how to spot and develop talent and provides unique opportunities for people to build the career of their dreams and rise from individual contributor to the most senior levels of leadership,” explains WFF President & CEO, Therese Gearhart. “We highlight the WFF Change Makers not only for what these women have already contributed to their organizations, but the impact they will make moving forward and the example they provide of the incredible potential for professional growth in the foodservice industry.”

Change Makers are selected by their companies for their outstanding contributions to date and exceptional promise as rising leaders committed to expanding opportunities for everyone. The Change Makers will be recognized during the WFF Leadership Conference BOLD & Limitless (February 24-26 live in Dallas and live virtually).

ABOUT WOMEN’S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the leading non-profit advocacy community for women in the foodservice industry. WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Foodservice Industry to create work environments where women thrive, and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.