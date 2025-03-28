Wonderful Pistachios Announces Winning Designs of 2025 Retailer Display Competition for U.S. and Canada 

Wonderful® Pistachios is proud to share the winning designs of its 2025 Retailer Display Competition, celebrating the creativity and merchandising skills of retailers across the U.S. and Canada in honor of World Pistachio Day. The competition challenged participants to craft innovative in-store displays that showcased Wonderful Pistachios’ wide range of products in visually striking and fun ways.

After careful consideration, a panel of judges evaluated 135 entries based on creativity, visual appeal, and product variety. The 20 winning entries stood out for their boldness and eye-catching presentation, capturing the spirit of the Wonderful Pistachios brand. Each of the 20 winners will receive a $500 prize, awarded to the employee who submitted the display.

Wonderful® Pistachios congratulates all winners and participants for their impressive displays and thanks all who took part in making the 2025 Retailer Display Competition a success. The competition was a great way to engage retailers and celebrate World Pistachio Day while highlighting the beloved brand’s signature products.