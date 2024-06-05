Woolworths Calls On Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) To Conduct a “Fact-Based” Inquiry into Supermarket Competition

Woolworths has urged the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to undertake a “data-driven, fact-based” investigation into the supermarket sector. This appeal comes in the wake of intense scrutiny and allegations of price gouging, market power misuse, and threats of imprisonment against Woolworths’ CEO during a contentious Greens-led Senate inquiry.

The call for an ACCC inquiry follows the recent release of submissions by both Woolworths and Coles. These submissions, made public just weeks after the Senate’s final report on supermarket prices, assert that the supermarket sector remains highly competitive despite the allegations.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Competition Policy International (CPI)